Crawley showjumper takes first in NAF Five Star Bronze League Qualifier

Hannah Smith and Pauldaries Mysteque in action in the NAF Five Star Bronze League Qualifier at Felbridge Showground. Picture by Felbridge Photography

Riding Samantha Baker’s 17-year-old mare Pauldaries Mysteque, Hannah was one of ten riders to take up a spot in the final jump off form a starting field of 60 combinations.

With her eyes firmly on the red rosette, Hannah was able to produce the winning triple clear in 34.53 seconds, just 0.08 of a second faster than her closest rival.

The results from the event were as follows:

1st: Hannah Smith and Pauldaries Mysteque – 0/0/0 – 34.53 seconds

2nd: Louise McDonald and Fanta-astic – 0/0/0 – 34.61 seconds