Crawley trio scoop prestigious Sussex Sports Awards

From left: Semeena Khan, Daniel Barfoot, Katie-George Dunlevy, Amna Shafiq (Crawley Eagles CC), Maddie Lock (Defiant Sports). Picture courtesy of Active Sussex

After celebrating virtually in 2020 due to Covid-19, the annual black-tie event returned in person for 2021, albeit on a more intimate scale.

The Awards were held on Thursday 25 November at the 1st Central County Ground in Hove, where around 80 guests attended for drinks and canapés, followed by the highly anticipated Awards ceremony.

Semeena Khan, from Crawley Run Crew & Sudhan Welfare Society, won the Volunteer of the Year gong.

Volunteer of the Year gives unconditional support to their sport or club, dedicating great time and effort, often ‘behind the scenes’.

They may undertake one or several roles within an organisation and are crucial to the smooth running of that organisation.

With devotion and professionalism, they do not seek reward but their efforts over the past year mean they are more than deserving of this accolade.

Crawley Eagles Cricket Club were handed the Rix & Kay Solicitors LLP Inclusion & Diversity Award.

The award recognises a project or organisation which has tackled inequalities through sport and physical activity.

And Paralympic superstar Katie-George Dunlevy was the proud recipient of the Sports Personality of the Year.

The Crawley-born Irish Paralympic cyclist had a summer to remember at the Tokyo Games.

Dunlevy, alongside pilot Eve McCrystal, scooped two golds and a silver, bettering their tally at Rio 2016, and proudly carried the flag of the Republic of Ireland at the closing ceremony.

Defiant Sports received the Community Engagement Award while Daniel Barfoot, from Up-Grade Training and Therapy Ltd, took home the Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award.

Active Sussex chief executive Sadie Mason MBE said: "After the challenges that our sector has faced over the past couple of years, celebrating our Sussex Sports Awards in person again was a fantastic experience.

"We had a tough time judging the nominations this year, and the winners should be very proud to have come out on top of such a high-quality field of nominees.