Crawley's Race for Life: This is how many people took part and how much money was raised

After the event was cancelled last year, there was 1,000 people who took part in the five events that formed the ‘bumper day’ - which raised £73,839.

240 children took part in Pretty Muddy Kids while 300 men and women took part in the adult Pretty Muddy.

150 took part in the 10k event, 250 took part on the 5k and 50 took part in the 3k event. There were some last minute on-the-day sign-ups as well.

Event manager Anna Molloy said: “We had a fantastic day at Crawley. It was beautifully sunny and Tilgate is a lovely cross country course.

“We had a sea of pink, including lots of tutus – in fact there were a lot of men sporting tutus too! And obviously lots of mud on the Pretty Muddy course.

“As always, there was a great atmosphere – I think people were glad to be back.

“I’d also like to say a big thank you to the volunteers who came to help run the course. Some of the local running clubs, and the veteran runners, came and helped and without them we couldn’t have opened the obstacles.