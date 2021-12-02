Darts players in mourning over death of legend Tony
The H&W Dart League’s officials have announced the death of popular and well-known player Tony Ayres.
They said in a statement: “One of the greatest players to grace our league has suddenly passed away.
“Tony Ayres was doing what he did the best, playing darts for Sussex when he suddenly had a massive heart attack that he could not recover from.
“Our condolences go to Tony’s family and friends.
“As a small mark of respect, the A Division singles competition will be renamed The Tony Ayres Cup.”
LEAGUE NEWS
What a difference a week makes – after a poor turnout of 34, a total of 77 players turned our for week five.
In the A division the two promoted teams faced off, and the current B division champions proved too strong by beating Dog & Bacon 7-2 in there own back yard.
Leaders Old Boyz visited The White Horse Hotel and came away with a 6-3 win, with Tony Ayres hitting a 111 out shot.
The only team to win at home were BBHeath VC who were too strong for Southwater Club, coming out on top by 7-2 helped by a Steve Collins 112 out & the only 180 of the week by Matt Smallwood. Andy Mason also hit a 177.
In the B division all home sides won, leaders Academy beating King Head Royals 5-4.
Railway are on level points at the top after beating Cricketers 7-2 despite a 118 out from Michael Peacock. Alfold Club got their first win of the season also winning 7-2 against Ashington Club with Tyler Radlett hitting a 110 out shot.
Results: A Division - BBHeath VC 7 Southwater Club 2; Dog & Bacon 2 Kings Head, Rudgwick 7; White Horse Hotel 3 Old Boyz 6. B Division - Academy 5 Kings Head Royals 4; Railway 7 Cricketers Arms 2; Alfold Sports Club 7 Ashington Club2. 180s - Matt Smallwood - BBHeath VC. 100+ Finishes - Michael Peacock - Cricketers 118; Steve Collins - BBHeath VC 112; Tony Ayres - Old Boyz 111; Tyler Radlett - Alfold Club 110.