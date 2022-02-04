Hickstead ready to celebrate this summer

First held in 1961, the Hickstead Derby is one of the most historic and popular classes in showjumping, and it is set to return to the All England Jumping Course on Sunday, June 26 after a two-year absence in Covid-19 restrictions.

The fearsome course includes the 10ft 6in slope of the Derby Bank, the notoriously difficult Devil’s Dyke combination and one of the widest water jumps in the world.

Hickstead’s iconic classes also include the exciting British Speed Derby and the Derby Trial, in which riders must qualify for the Al Shira’aa Derby itself.

The Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead / Picture: Hickstead

Around 50,000 spectators are expected to head to Hickstead for this equestrian showcase, which combines international showjumping with showing classes, carriage driving and lots more.

Thursday, June 23 is free general admission for all while Friday and Saturday offers free admission to all under-15s when booked in advance.

The Longines Royal International Horse Show from July 26 to 31 will be home to some of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the world.

Thousands flock to the venue for international highlights such as the Longines King George V Gold Cup, the Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the feature class, the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Great Britain.

The Al Shira'aa Derby bank at Hickstead / Picture: Hickstead

Hickstead’s July fixture is also the pinnacle of the summer showing season,