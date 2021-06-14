Horley fall to agonising loss while Hyde breaks club record for Sunday side

George Hyde hit a Horley CC club record score of 182 but still ended up on the losing side for the Sunday 1st XI. Pictures courtesy of Katie Field

Horley elected to bat at made 230 all out from 49.2 overs, with Nathan Baily top-scoring with 74 and Matt Reid making 45 on his return to the club.

Horley had their hosts in real trouble at 58-5 after four wickets from Ben Davies and a run out from Anthony Puttick but the Newdigate tail wagged in a big way and number nine Alex Kurobasa made 45 not out to see them to 231-9 with a few overs to spare.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

Horley CC 2nd XI also lost their Surrey County League match, by five wickets to Woodmansterne CC.

Put into bat, Horley found themselves 5-1, but Aryan Patel and Richard Waddington then put on a stunning 59 run partnership with Waddington departing for a well-made 34.

Patel then struggled to find partners, with Woodmansterne taking regular wickets. Luke Smith helped him steady the ship briefly, but then Patel departed for a brilliant 45 and unfortunately more regular wickets fell with Horley ending up 132 all out.

After a under par batting innings, veteran Trevor Stevens and skipper Darren Croft opened the bowling using the old ball. They bowled 22 overs together, kept it tight and managed to get a wicket each.

The skipper decided to switch things up by taking the new ball and bringing on some pace, but it didn’t have the desired effect.

Phil Norman came on as the next change and with some tight and smart bowling took three for 25 from seven overs, including two maidens.

It was too little too late for Horley and Woodmansterne reached the target needed plenty of time to spare.

HORLEY CC 3RD XI

Horley CC 3rd XI won their match against Ifield CC 4th XI by five wickets.

Ifield elected to bat and Callum Tester took a wicket in his opening spell via a juggled catch by Chirag Patel at gully.

Ant James picked up a wicket before Joey Wildman and the ever-dangerous Steve Madden entered the fray and Wildman was rewarded with two wickets, one a sharp caught and bowled scalp while the other was neatly taken at first slip by Dave Bunn.

Madden was rewarded with a wicket, bowling the Ifield skipper around his legs.

Two run outs helped Horley’s cause – the first sharp work by James and Ryan Bunn behind the stumps to get Tharidu Abeyrathna out on 27 just as he was looking to get set. The other was a direct hit by Madden

Just as Ifield were rebuilding and Khalid Javed was moving through the gears, Aidan Spalding was rewarded for his tight spell trapping him lbw on 24, to finish with figures of 3-1-1-2.

Dave Bunn and Ollie Millard took the other two wickets in quick time to close the Ifield innings on 125.

Horley started their chase well on a turning wicket, only losing Ryan Bunn after a useful partnership of 30 with James for first wicket.

When James went for 26, Chirag Patel and Danny Patel put on another 30-run partnership and after another couple of wickets Horley were 73-4 at just over halfway.

Wildman and Danny Patel made another 30 runs before Patel departed with the top score of 41, then Millard (12 not out) joined Wildman (24 not out) and they saw Horley home.

HORLEY CC SUNDAY XI

George Hyde hit a Horley club record score of 182 but still ended up on the losing side as Slinfold CC chased down 301 with one over to spare to beat Horley CC’s Sunday 1st XI.

Both teams featured a mix of first-teamers, colts and veterans and Hyde carried his bat through Horley’s innings, clobbering 29 fours and three sixes, making his 182 from 121 balls.

Alex Field was the next highest-scorer with 32 as Horley posted 301 in 40 overs.

Daniel Smith top-scored in Slinfold’s reply with 134 off 105 balls, while opener and skipper Adam Goacher made 114.

Field bowled him and Matt Gainsford took three wickets in his first over, while Chirag Patel took two wickets and Ben Stewart one, but, with Horley one player short and so stretched to chase down Smith’s well-placed shots, Slinfold reached the target of 302 from 39 overs.

HORLEY CC HACKERS

Horley CC Hackers cruised to a 61-run victory over Three Bridges CC Titans in the Sussex Slam 20/20, becoming favourites to win their group and move into the knock-out stages as top seeds.

Horley scored 197-5 from their 20 overs at Horley Row, with Ben Davies providing many of the fireworks as he hit 55 (retired), including five sixes and four fours.

Nathan Baily made 30, Sam Remfry 22 and Anthony Puttick 21.

Three Bridges were in contention for a while in their reply, as opener Sachit Patel made 28 and Liam Barrett, at number three, clobbered a quick 27.

Skipper Jack Hyde top-scored with 31 but the young Titans team couldn’t keep up with the required run-rate and ended their 20 overs on 136-8.

Guy Derham took 2-19 from three overs and Sam Remfry 1-16 from three overs.

With three wins out of three already in the bag, Horley Hackers play Felbridge at Horley Row in their final group game on Tuesday, June 22.

HORLEY CC UNDER-11s

Horley CC under-11s beat Merstham CC by six wickets in their Surrey Junior Cricket Championship Tier Two match.

Horley won the toss and chose to bowl and Ollie Kilborn took a wicket with the second ball of the game.

Alfie Warden and Shivesh Anguraj took brilliant catches in the deep and Achilles Pereira took three catches overall as Merstham made 90-7 from their 20 overs.