Horley fall to third consecutive league loss

Ryan Bunn hit his maiden 50 for Horley CC 3rd XI on Saturday. Picture courtesy of Katie Field

Horley skipper Charlie Robins won the toss and elected to field first in the first timed game of the season.

Horley got off to the perfect start with some excellent bowling from Robins (2-25) and Davies (5-45) that reduced Godalming to 31-5.

Godalming were in desperate need of a partnership and got it in the form of Nick Clarke (60) and George Stow (41).

Once Stow was dismissed, the runs mainly came from Clarke but he eventually fell to Adam Stephenson (2-24).

The final wicket came in the form of a run out as Godalming posted a total of 157, with Horley given 46 overs to chase down that target.

Horley got off to a comfortable start until Sam Remfry (16) was dismissed and a top-order collapse followed, leaving at Horley 67-5 with Regan Derham (24) getting the only other notable score in the top five.

A rebuild was in order and Jonathan Barnett (36) would be the batsmen to lead it. However, with Barnett falling just after the score had hit 100, another collapse came Horley’s way, taking them to 116-9.

A valiant last-wicket stand of 26 between brothers Charlie and Jordan Robins wasn’t enough as Horley found themselves 15 runs short.

Horley travel to Newdigate CC in their next league fixture with hopes of breaking a three-game losing streak.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

Horley CC 2nd XI’s Surrey County League Premier Division season also moved to timed cricket this week and they drew at home against Cobham Avorians CC 2nd XI.

Horley won the toss and put Avorians in to bat. Some very tight bowling from Matt Puttick and Guy Derham kept the scoring rate down, Puttick taking the first wicket well caught by Kashif Naveed.

Avorians battled hard in the middle overs, rotating the strike well. Opener Brett Allenby scored a well-paced 72.

They finished on 186-4 from their 50 overs with Puttick, Derham, Darren Croft and Aryan Patel taking one wicket each.

Horley’s batting innings struggled to get going, with good bowling and regular wickets stopping partnerships from getting established.

The only notable partnership was between Derham (20) and Waddington (29) as they put on 35 for the sixth wicket.

With the target out of sight it was left to Trevor Stevens and Naveed to bat for the draw, something they did with relative ease.

HORLEY CC 3RD XI

Teenager Ryan Bunn scored his maiden half-century in Horley CC 3rd XI’s loss to Bromley Common CC 4th XI.

In a hastily arranged fixture due to opposition pull-outs for both teams, Bromley batted first and Luke Smith had Raj Subra pinned lbw in the second over.

Joey Wildman took a brace of wickets due to a good catch by Danny Patel to dismiss Max Woolf and a superb catch on the run by Steve Madden at long on to dismiss Chaminda Tennakoon for 15 just as he was looking to accelerate.

Dave Bunn accounted for Elliot Wellfair soon after he made his first 50 and Danny Patel had Amogh Bhat caught smartly by George Hyde.

The Bromley innings closed on 209-5 off the allotted 40 overs.

Horley's reply started steadily against some brisk bowling and when Leon Watson fell, this opened the door for a 60-run partnership between the big-hitting Hyde (67) and the steady Jack Poplett (18).

After Hyde was out, 14-year-old Ryan Bunn continued the counter attack with a maiden 50 off 47 balls, including seven fours.

He was run out for 51 with Horley’s score on 169 and Horley needed something special from Smith and Wildman.

They made 22 and 15 respectively but it was not quite enough as Horley ended up 10 runs short against a very good bowling attack.

HORLEY CC SUNDAY XIs

On a landmark day for the club, Horley CC fielded three men’s Sunday teams for the first time, showing what a thriving membership the club has.

The Sunday 1st XI beat Old Castletonian CC comfortably at Horley Row. Horley made 302-6 with Jon Barnett hitting 80, then bowled their visitors out for 113, with Zack Collins taking four wickets.

The Sunday Strollers played away at Mickleham CC and lost by 37 runs. Mickleham made 197 and Strollers were all out for 160, with Ant James scoring 60 not out.

Horley CC Sunday 3rds were outclassed at Capel CC where the hosts fielded half-a-dozen first teamers but Horley featured four teenagers and a smattering of dads.