Horley first and second XIs fall to first league defeats of the season

Regan Derham (left) topscored 70 for Horley CC in their defeat against London Gymkhana. Picture courtesy of Katie Field

Winning the toss and electing to field on a miserable, wet Saturday afternoon, Horley were immediately faced with aggressive batting from Gymkhana when opening bowler, Charlie Robins, was hit for six over backward square off the second ball of the game.

The game-plan was clear from the batting side: see ball, hit ball and as far as possible, on a pitch where the ball looked like it could do absolutely anything, and with bowlers operating off shortened run-ups due to the slippery underfoot conditions.

The fifth over brought the first wicket for Horley, Robins dismissing opening bat Nasir Ahmad.

This brought Mudsassar Chaudhary to the crease and he played a sensible innings alongside Tahir Iqbal who played the strokes. Their partnership of 107 was courtesy of many dropped catches.

The wicket finally came when spinner, Adam Stephenson, took matters into his own hands and took a catch off his own bowling with the ball being in the air for what seemed to be an eternity. This brought to an end Iqbal’s expansive innings of 82, scored at more than a run a ball.

The next over brought another wicket for Horley, Robins, getting Chaudhary caught for 30 by Sam Remfry. This brought an improvement in Horley’s intensity and they put a squeeze on the Gymkhana and only conceded ten runs in the next eight overs at the cost of a few more wickets.

The back end of the innings was explosive from Gymkhana batsmen, as Harris Usman was dealing in sixes and scored a rapid 38 but fell in the 41st over to returning opening bowler Ben Davies.

Number five bat, Choudry, ended the innings not out on 39, helping his team to a score of 221-9 off their 45 overs.

Stephenson was the pick of the bowlers for Horley with 3-31 off eight. Davies and Robins took 2-49 and 2-41 respectively.

Four balls into Horley’s reply, the rain came, which meant after a short delay the visitors were back out to chase a revised target of 208 off 42 overs.

Openers Regan Derham and Sam Remfry looked composed, putting on 86 together before Remfry fell in the 19th over for a classy 43.

This brought brother Ben Remfry to the crease, joining Derham, who looked on for a big score. He eventually fell in the 31st over for a well-accumulated 70 runs, which seemed to have set the team up well for victory, as they were 148-2.

The loss of a few wickets, including Ben Remfry for 39, sent a sense of panic round the Horley team.

The batsmen began to give more chances and the target moved further and further out of reach as the risks were not paying off. By the 36th over, Horley were six down needing around a run a ball to see the game home.

Tight bowling from Gymkhana and poor decisions from the batsmen put the home side in charge and when the 37th over went for a double wicket maiden, Gymkhana had all the momentum.

Horley finally ran out of batsmen in the 41st over, with Stephenson being the last to go as Horley were all out for 183.

HORLEY CC 2ND XI

Horley CC 2nd XI also suffered their first league loss in a County League 2nd XI Premier Division, match against London Gymkhana CC 2nd XI at a rainy Horley Row.

Gymkhana made 189-9 from their 45 overs with Trevor Stevens taking 3-19 from nine overs, Kashif Naveed 3-28 from eight overs, Matt Puttick two wickets and Darren Croft one.

Opener Andrew Thomas was the leading light in Horley’s reply, battling his way to 55 as wickets fell around him.

No one else reached 20, although Stevens was not out on 16 as Horley were bowled out for 145 in the 43rd over.

HORLEY CC LADIES

Horley CC Ladies were edged out by seven runs in their Surrey Women’s Cricket League Division Two match versus South Nutfield CC Ladies.

Horley put the home side in and fielded tightly against a strong South Nutfield side, who only hit four fours in their total of 137-3 in 30 overs, as the ball ran slowly on the wet ground.

Lisa Boardman engineered a run out off the last ball of the first over and took a catch off the bowling of Tina Howard for the second wicket.

Marianna Graham took the third wicket, lbw and Sarah Oliver and Georgina Mutton also bowled well.

In Horley’s reply, Lauren Waddington opened the batting with Boardman and formed a strong partnership for 14 overs until Boardman was out to a good catch.

Cheryl Douglas came in at three and batted well, but was bowled and Graham then batted strongly with Waddington until the 26th over when she was bowled. Waddington was finally out in the 28th over for a season’s best 46.

Horley needed 11 to win off the last over, but faced very strong bowling from South Nutfield and managed only four, to finish on 130-5.

Overall it was a strong team performance from Horley in their first league season and they are looking forward to their next league match against Dulwich on 13 June.

HORLEY CC SUNDAY STROLLERS

Horley CC Sunday Strollers – featuring three lots of fathers and sons – beat Trinity Mid-Whitgiftian CC by 25 runs in cold, windy and damp conditions at Sanderstead.

Horley were put in and made 184-8 from their 40 overs. Skipper Ben Davies top-scored with 54, while 14-year-old Ryan Bunn battled to 36 and Nick Waddington made 21.