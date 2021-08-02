Horley Hackers reach North Region final of Sussex Slam

The Eagles elected to bat but were bowled out for just 62, with Matt Gainsford taking 4-7 from four overs, Aryan Patel 3-13 and Chris Cosham 2-16.

An Anthony Puttick run out brought the other wicket, while Jordan Robins took two catches. Danyal Razzaq top-scored for the Eagles with 24.

In Horley’s reply, Guy Derham and Puttick put on 45 for the first wicket, falling for 29 and 22 respectively, then Robins and Nathan Baily saw the hosts home to 64-2 in just 9.5 overs.

Matt Gainsford starred with the ball for Horley CC Hackers in the Sussex Slam

The regional final against Slinfold CC Rams was due to be played at Horsham on Sunday, but was abandoned due to rain and will have to be rearranged.

HORLEY CC 3RD XI

Horley CC’s 1st and 2nd XIs both had their Surrey League matches abandoned due to rain on Saturday. However, the 3rd XI managed to complete a shortened, 35-over game at Chelsfield CC.

Horley won the toss and opted to bowl first on a new wicket. The openers bowled well with little reward but Chelsfield were restricted to 90-1 off 20 overs before the game was briefly stopped due to rain.

Upon the resumption, a series of dropped catches and close calls which went against Horley saw Chelsfield post 248 off their 35 overs with Shankar hitting a brutal 100, ably supported by Stanbridge's 65.

Evan Grimwood had the most economical bowling figures while Naveed Sherwani picked up two wickets for Horley.

Horley's chase started rapidly, but no one was able to stay in long enough to support Andrew Reid who struck a very useful 39.

Danny Patel was very unlucky with one that kept very low on an ever-dampening wicket.

With the game seemingly out of reach, Evan Grimwood (52) and Tom Livermore (21) put on a rapid 80-run partnership for the last wicket.

Horley will not lose many 35 over games by 57 runs when scoring 191 runs and will rue the series of dropped catches that occurred, which is the first time this has happened this season in the threes.

HORLEY CC UNDER-19s

Horley CC under-19s almost pulled off a miraculous win against Cheam CC in Surrey Junior Cricket Championship Tier Two T20, but a five-wicket haul from Alex Field wasn’t quite enough.

Horley were bowled out for 87 in 18.5 overs, with Ben Remfry top-scoring with 19 and Aryan Patel making 18.

Cheam cruised to 69 without loss after seven overs with six different Horley bowlers having been unable to make a breakthrough.

Then Field was brought on and after having a catch dropped in his first over, he took three wickets in four balls in his second over then two more in his third over.

Cheam were panicking, but composed themselves and hung on, reaching 88-8 in the 17th over. Aiaz Noozrai took Horley’s other three wickets.

HORLEY CC UNDER-17s/18s

Horley CC under-17s/18s had a mixed week in the Sussex Festival Bowl, finishing 11th in the 20-team table after one win, one defeat and a losing draw.

They started with a game at last year’s champions Preston Nomads CC and held out for the draw, despite only having ten players (236-6, 131-8).

Then, after having their next match rained off, they outclassed Burgess Hill CC, winning by 172 runs at Horley Row (251-8, 79 all out), before being beaten in similar style at Horsham CC, by 159 runs (236-8, 77 all out).

Horley’s team featured six under-age players who all did the team credit. Alex Field (16) took the most wickets in the week, with six, including Horsham’s two top-scorers, Joe Willis and Ben Higton.

Ben Stewart (15) was close behind with five wickets and he took some excellent catches while under-14s Luke Smith and Ryan Bunn took two and one wickets respectively.

Alex Burcombe took five wickets, Jack Jee two and skipper Aryan Patel and Zack Collins one each.

Behind the stumps, 15-year-old Harry Grimwood was superb all week, taking five catches including some great diving efforts.

Patel was also in good form in the slips and took an outstanding one-handed catch v Burgess Hill.

Christian Kelly got Horley’s highest score of the week, with 60 against Burgess Hill. Udith Molanguri (16) hit 40 in the same game, plus a battling 18 against Horsham’s fearsome bowlers.

Patel made 32, 24 and 22 in his three innings, Smith hit 27, Stewart did well to get 19 at Horsham – Horley’s second best score there.

Field made 28 not out v Burgess Hill and, along with Collins and Jee, showed great determination to stay in and try to secure draws against the strongest opponents.

HORLEY CC UNDER-12s

Horley CC under-12s finished a respectable ninth in the Sussex Mixed Shield, after two wins and a defeat.

Welcoming Felbridge & Sunnyside CC for the first game, Horley elected to bat and made 174-5 from 37 overs.

Alex Mutton posted 36 and Riley Hill 26 but it was under-11s player EJ Waller that shone brightest with a score of 69.

Horley bowled Felbridge out for just 44, to win by 130 runs, with Luke Benjamin and Oscar Millard both taking two for nought, and Naomi Hamilton two for seven.

Tuesday’s game at Wisborough Green CC proved a very different affair.

Again fielding first, Horley took nine wickets (three run outs plus Mutton taking two and Benjamin, William Basting, Thomas Jowett and Finley Jakins one each) and made the opposition work hard for their 200 runs.

Horley struggled in reply and at one stage were nine for seven before Benjamin’s 39, with support from Rayan Patel, and Jowett pushed the score to 82 all out.

With their intended opponents dropping out, Horley faced Wisborough Green again in their third match.

Horley chose to field first and Mutton got the team off to a positive start taking two wickets with the last two balls of the second over, including bowling Rafferty Finn, who had made a century in the previous game, for a duck.

Ryan Smith took the third wicket with the first ball of the third over. Wickets then fell to catches from Benjamin (two), Nathan Oliver and Basting and the bowling of Millard, Achilles Pereira and Thomas Hitchman to get Wisborough Green all out for 48 from 16.4 overs.

This time Horley batted with confidence and patience. Basting top-scored with 18 and Millard hit a four to take Horley over the line, finishing on 50 from 18.4 overs.

With Friday’s game against Cuckfield rained off, Horley finished ninth out of the 24 teams.