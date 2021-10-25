Horsham Tigers Touch Rugby Club launches recruitment drive

Touch rugby is a fun, fast-paced, minimal contact game which builds fitness in a social environment.

It has all the excitement and skill of rugby without the high impacts.

And Horsham Tigers Touch Rugby Team is launching a recruitment drive.

Training every Monday from 7pm to 9pm at Horsham Rugby Club, the team focuses on enjoyment, team building and player development in a friendly atmosphere.

Player and head coach Ash Grimsey said: “Touch is great fun and a fantastic opportunity for people to build their fitness in a welcoming environment.

“Tigers prides itself on developing players of all levels both at a social and competitive standard.

“The first two sessions at Tigers are free which means newbies can get a taste of the action before committing to a membership.

“Come along and give touch a try.”

The team plays on a 4G all weather pitch and regularly attends tournaments, which are hosted across the country including at Horsham.

Rosie Inman, a Tigers player, added: “I love going to Horsham Tigers training sessions and playing in tournaments.

“I’d encourage anyone to give touch rugby a go as there are loads of transferable skills you can use from other sports.

“Horsham have hosted tournaments this year where teams have travelled from far and wide which has been great fun.”

The first two sessions at Horsham Tigers are free of charge. After that membership costs £10 a month.

The team trains at Horsham Rugby Club from 7pm to 9pm every Monday all year. Anyone aged 14+ can play.