Massey the star of Crawley Boxing Club's big show

Luke Massey was the star of the show as a sell-out crowd packed Goffs Park Social Club on Sunday for Crawley Boxing Club’s Geoff Hopcraft memorial show. Pictures by Max Spanner Photography

The crowd favourite produced a career best performance to take a points decision over Horsham’s Callum Bailey in a nail-biting local derby bout.

Massey had to dig deep, and produce a performance that had the capacity crowd on it’s feet, to nick the win.

Bailey, to his credit, never took a backward step in the three action packed rounds, that was also voted the ‘bout of the day’ by British Boxing Board of Control Hall of Fame legend Bob Edgeworth. A rematch of this classic must surely happen in the New Year.

Mo Hassaine continued his winning run as he scored a convincing points win over Frank Grandon from Southampton’s Golden Ring club.

The experienced Hassaine was made to work hard by Grandon, but took the decision thanks to his superior left jab and stern defence.

Debutants Harrison Walton, Hasnat Shah and David Molnar were defeated, while Kris Reders was also adjudged to have lost out in highly controversial circumstances.

Walton will look back on his points defeat by Golden Rings’ Marlon Mason with dismay, as the nerves of his first bout got the better of him.

Shah looked to have all the advantages over Westree fighter Solomon Fossbury, but run out of gas in the last round to lose on points.

Molnar looked comfortable in the opening round against Whitehawk’s Barney Flint only to walk straight onto a huge right hand early in the second round and suffer a stoppage loss.

Another second round stoppage defeat was also the order for Rhys Neal as Pej Margate boxer Jack Parker punched his way to victory.

Crawley’s juniors all suffered crushing defeats. Olly Rhymes saw his losing run extended to five as he was comprehensively outpointed by Todd Anderson from the West Kingsdown club.

And the Kent club saw Jack Grasby take a unanimous points win over Mohammed Shaid. Auff Amir was stopped inside of the first round by Harry Mason to give West Kingsdown a hat-trick of conclusive victories.

There was however a large degree of sympathy for heavyweight debutant Dejan Wands, who was edged out by the tightest of points decisions by Eastleigh fighter Oscar Pettit.