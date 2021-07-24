Tilgate parkrun returns. SUS-210724-102551001

PICTURES: The first Tilgate parkrun in 70 weeks

Tilgate parkrun returned to action today (Saturday, July 24) after 70 weeks away.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 10:53 am
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 6:19 pm

The event marked race number 412 overall and organisers Julie Kalsi, Martin Presland and Darren Hunt said they were delighted to be back. Hundreds of runners took part in the popular event with Ian Blackham leading the group with a time of 18.04. The free 5km run usually takes place every Saturday at 9am in Tilgate Park.

