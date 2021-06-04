Sussex sport clubs can claim share of £4m post-Covid grant pot

Claude Umuhire playing at Brighton Table Tennis Club

Made By Sport, a charity which champions the power of sport to tackle social issues, is distributing over £4 million of grants across the UK to support the vital role that grassroots sports clubs and organisations play in communities.

Recent research indicates that 25% of community clubs may not be able to reopen due to the devastating impact of Covid-19. To help tackle this, Made By Sport is offering unrestricted grants of £2021 to those groups who do so much in communities to use sport as a vehicle for social good.

The pandemic has exacerbated many health and social issues. Research from mental health charity YoungMinds found that 83% of young people said the pandemic had affected their mental health, reporting issues with sleep, panic attacks and urges to self-harm.

In the face of these crises, sport is a vital tool to transform people’s lives. As well as helping to overcome mental health challenges, it is also a way to tackle important social issues such as reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, increasing life and employment skills and opportunities. It also brings communities together and it is estimated that for every £1 invested in sport and recreation, there is a £4.34 return on savings in money spent on crime, truancy and ill health.

“Sussex Community Foundation has supported local charities and groups working in community sports and physical activities with £860,000 in grants over the years and this fund will further support that activity,” said Head of Grant Programmes, Hannah Clay. “Sports and fitness are so important to people’s mental and physical health so we are delighted to be a part of this great grants programme.”

The #ClubsinCrisis fund, supported by the Cash4Clubs scheme, is now accepting applications and Sophie Mason, Made By Sport’s Chief Executive, urged clubs to apply.

She said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide £90,000 worth of grants through our #ClubsinCrisis fund to groups in Sussex. With sport returning, now is the time to invest in grassroots sports and give our young people the best opportunity to thrive. Access to sport will provide them with more confidence, more resilience and better mental and physical health.”

The #ClubsinCrisis Fund is now open for applications. The fund will make unrestricted grants of up to £2,021 to Sussex-based clubs and community organisations with an annual turnover of up to £75,000, using sport to improve young people’s lives and who match the criteria. This fund has its own application form and the deadline for applications is June 9.