Three Bridges Cricket Club praised as womens and girls section thrives in first season

The Three Bridges CC girls squad

The Urban Cricket Plan for Crawley was launched in June and one major part of that plan is getting womens teams in the area. And Three Bridges have had a great take up for their softball sessions and have seen them put of a women’s and girls’ team for the first time ever. And Charlotte Burton, Women & Girls Development Officer at Sussex Cricket, has been impressed with the way the club have progressed.

“Three Bridges have really brought into the whole project that we started this year with them and thanks to the support of Active Sussex and the Tackling Inequalities fund, it has helped provide cricket to Women & Girls in the area and bring it to Three Bridges CC,” she said.

The Three Bridges CC womens squad

“When you start a project the most important part is that a club continues to provide cricket for Women & Girls when you pass it onto them and this is what Three Bridges have done and thrived.

“They continue to get new women and girls attending their sessions and that is testament to how much they have provided a welcoming environment, made it fun, seen how important it is to have Women & Girls cricket in the area.

“The future looks good for Women and Girls Cricket at Three Bridges and I want to thank the club for all they have done to help and support the project and continued to give these women a girls an opportunity to play cricket.”

Nick Parker, who is in charge of the youth section at the club and runs the womens softball sessions, said: “We are very proud of the way in which these girls and women groups have gone from strength to strength. New players, of any ability, are always welcome as we move into our winter indoor programmes.”