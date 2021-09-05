Tokyo Paralympics: Double gold medallist Dunlevy carries Ireland flag at closing ceremony
Crawley-born tandem cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy carried the flag of the Republic of Ireland at today's Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 1:27 pm
Dunlevy, alongside pilot Eve McCrystal, proudly carried the Irish tricolour at the Olympic Stadium after they won two golds and a silver in Japan.
The pair claimed silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit last Saturday before taking gold in the women’s B time trial on Tuesday.
Dunlevy and McCrystal added their second gold of the Games in the women's B road race on Friday morning.
The duo were responsible for three of the seven medals won by the Republic of Ireland in Japan.