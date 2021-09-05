Tokyo Paralympics: Double gold medallist Dunlevy carries Ireland flag at closing ceremony

Katie-George Dunlevy (right) and Eve McCrystal pictured receiving silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit. Picture by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Dunlevy, alongside pilot Eve McCrystal, proudly carried the Irish tricolour at the Olympic Stadium after they won two golds and a silver in Japan.

The pair claimed silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit last Saturday before taking gold in the women’s B time trial on Tuesday.

Dunlevy and McCrystal added their second gold of the Games in the women's B road race on Friday morning.