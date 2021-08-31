Tokyo Paralympics: Dunlevy scoops gold in women's time trial

Katie-George Dunlevy (left) and Eve McCrystal, pictured receiving silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit, won Paralympic gold in the women’s B time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo this morning. Picture by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Dunlevy, alongside sighted pilot Eve McCrystal, recorded a time of 47:32:07 to finish ahead of the British pairing of Lora Fachie and Corinne Hall.

Victory sees the duo retain the Paralympic crown they won at Rio 2016.

Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit on Saturday. The Irish pair finished just behind Team GB's Fachie and Hall.

Speaking to independent.ie, Dunlevy said: “It means the world to me, working for five years towards this.

"We wanted to come here and retain the title but really wanted to get the best out of ourselves and have a good ride and hope that would give us a medal and then a gold medal.

"We heard on the first lap that we were up and we were just moving the bike together. That was the ride of our lives to get that – we were just moving as one.

"I felt before, warming up, had a feeling warming up that I was going to fight for the win and we did it.

“Just for kids or adults at home with a visual impairment, that our success today shows that you can do anything you want to do. There is nothing you can’t do.