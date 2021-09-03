Tokyo Paralympics: Dunlevy secures second cycling gold medal in Tokyo
Crawley-born cyclist Katie-George Dunlevy bagged gold at the Fuji International Speedway this morning for the Republic of Ireland, taking her medal tally to three at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.
Dunlevy, alongside pilot Eve McCrystal, posted a time of 2.35.53 in the women's B road race to see off Swedish pair Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem, and British duo Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.
Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit on Saturday before taking gold in the women’s B time trial on Tuesday.
Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Dunlevy said: "I’ve always wanted to win that at the Paralympics.
"In London I was fifth in the road race and then I got silver in Rio. To win in Tokyo is a dream come true.
“It was a really challenging race. The Swedish were really technically very good and on the downhills we were losing ground to them. If they went ahead of us, we had to use a lot of effort to get it back.”