Tokyo Paralympics: Dunlevy secures second cycling gold medal in Tokyo

Katie-George Dunlevy (right) and Eve McCrystal, pictured receiving silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit, won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics this morning. Picture by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

Dunlevy, alongside pilot Eve McCrystal, posted a time of 2.35.53 in the women's B road race to see off Swedish pair Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem, and British duo Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver in the B 3,000m individual pursuit on Saturday before taking gold in the women’s B time trial on Tuesday.

Speaking to Irish broadcaster RTÉ, Dunlevy said: "I’ve always wanted to win that at the Paralympics.

"In London I was fifth in the road race and then I got silver in Rio. To win in Tokyo is a dream come true.