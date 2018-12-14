People's Pension director Roy Porter wants to help Crawley Town increase their support

The People's Pension want to use their own marketing department to help Crawley Town build-up their fan-base.

The Crawley-based pension provider is a not-for-profit organisation which had seen massive growth in the last five years and now have more than 4 million members.

And as part of their community-based values, they would like to work closely with Crawley Town.

People's Pension sales and marketing group director Roy Porter said: "We've had a fairly good association with the club for a while now. We sponsor the East Stand and we are also the principal shirt sponsor and we wanted to extend that.



"We see our association with the club as being mutually beneficial, it's a good opportunity for give us to give back to the community.



"We have been in or around Crawley for over 55 years now and we have started to see some of the things we can do work really well.



"Earlier this season we worked through an initiative called Shirts For Schools and we distributed hundreds of shirts to local junior schools.



"The look on the faces of the kids when they were given is quite something and it encourages them to get associated with the club as well.



"We as an organisation have grown quite substantially over the last five years.



"We had around 150 people five years ago working at the organisation and we now have 500.



"We are an organisation really is growing massively and with the growth comes a bigger marketing department.



"We'll work closely with the club to help them engender that support.



"We want to share in the success of Crawley Town."



Porter stressed Reds getting promoted is not the be all and end all to them becoming Crawley Town's sponsorship partners.



He said: "It's the principle reason for us doing this; very much about community.



"But of course we want to share in their success and we believe they are ideally positioned to start moving up the table."

