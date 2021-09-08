The UK's first female only rugby club launches in Crawley

Rhapsody RFC, the UKs first female only rugby club, is now recruiting new and experienced women and girls over the age of seven

Founders and head coaches, Alex Wilson and Tye Matthews, are experienced female rugby coaches dedicated to growing the women’s and girl’s game in Sussex.

The club is based at Southgate Park in Crawley and share the ground with St Francis RFC. Together, they are looking to boost rugby in the area and welcome everyone to come down and have a go.

If anyone is interested and would like more information, please visit either team’s Facebook pages or their respective websites.

This Saturday, St Francis will be playing a legends game in support of a local charity. The game kicks off at 2.30pm.

There will be plenty of food and drink at Emerald Social Club and it is a ticketless event.

Before the legends game, Rhapsody will be holding its first rugby session and playing some touch games.