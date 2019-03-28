Specsavers stores across Sussex to sponsor Sussex School Games

Active Sussex are pleased to announce their new partnership with Specsavers stores across Sussex as the high street opticians and audiologists becomes the headline sponsor for the Sussex School Games.

The partnership will enhance the experience for young people at the mini-Olympics style event taking place on Wednesday, June 26 at the K2 Crawley – and at the other contests taking place in the run up to the main event.

Harlands Primary School, representing Mid Sussex Panthers, celebrate success at the Specsavers Sussex School Games Sportshall Athletics Final.

The fiercely-contested festival of sport is an exciting and fully inclusive competition for school children aged 7-16.

Local children and young people will take part across a range of sports including athletics, golf, netball, hockey, stoolball, football, gymnastics, cricket, table tennis and climbing.

The Sussex School Games are delivered by a local organising committee made up of Active Sussex, the Sussex School PE and Sport Network (SGOs), National Governing Bodies of Sport, volunteers and head teachers.

This event will be sponsored by 16 local Specsavers stores in: Uckfield, Hailsham, Tunbridge Wells, East Grinstead, Crawley, Horsham, Horley, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Brighton, Hove, Portslade, Hastings, Bexhill, Lewes, and Worthing.

Badrinath Mohandas, director at the stores in Hailsham and Uckfield and regional chair, said: “We are really excited to be supporting the Sussex School Games.

“Active Sussex do a fantastic job of encouraging children and young people to take part in sport and develop their leadership skills, and it chimes really well with our values as an organisation.

"Our stores are all locally run and managed, so the chance to support children in our communities is one we could not pass up.

“We would like to wish all those taking part all the luck in the world, and would love to see them and their families in our stores soon so we can wish them luck in person.”

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex’s Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted Specsavers have come on board to support this wonderful event and make it even more special for young people.

“We look forward to working with Specsavers and enhancing the Sussex School Games experience for local children and young people.”

The Specsavers Sussex School Games Sportshall Athletics Final took place on Friday, February 15 at Tanbridge House School in Horsham.

At the county final event, more than 500 children from 45 schools competed for area teams across Sussex.

County finals for Badminton (Friday, March 15 ) and Primary School cross country (Thursday, March 28), complete the competitions in the lead up to the Specsavers Sussex School Games 2019.

Mason added: "We look forward to working with Specsavers and the local 16 stores over the coming months to develop and enhance the sporting and physical activity experience for young people and children at the Specsavers Sussex School Games.”

To find out more about Specsavers visit www.specsavers.co.uk.

To find out more about Active Sussex visit www.activesussex.org.