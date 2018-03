A team of runners from K2 Crawley went on a 10k run to raise money for Sport Relief today (Thursday).

Fitness manager Owen Callaghan and other members of staff were running from K2 Crawley into the tow centre with buckets to raise charity cash.

The K2 Crawley team ready for their run

The runners wore red as they went of the 10k run starting from the running track at the leisure centre.

On Your Marks: Some good news, and some bad news



NSPCC help thousands of children in Sussex stay safe