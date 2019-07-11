10 things coming up in Chichester and Bognor

Things you mustn't miss...

1 Festival. Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm. Sull’aria: Songs And Duets For Soprano, Tamzin Barnett and Rhiannon Merrifield, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 1SW. Enjoy an evening of songs and duets for soprano with Tamzin Barnett and Rhiannon Merrifield, singers from Chichester. Tamzin recently made her debut with New Sussex Opera and Rhiannon studies at the Royal Northern College. The concert will feature music by Mozart, Rossini and works by female composers.



2 Festival. Friday, July 12, 12.30pm. Die Schone Mullerin, Tom Bullard Baritone, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, Off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Tom returns to perform Schubert’s best-loved lieder. With piano accompaniment. Performed within the exhibition of paintings by Catherine Barnes and prints by Daphne Casdagli.



3 Festival. July 11, 13, 7.45pm. Twelfth Night by William Shakepeare, directed by John Hyatt, The Pergola Open Air Theatre, New Theatre Productions, West Dean Gardens, West Dean near Chichester, PO18 0QZ. Also showing as part of the run on July 12 at 7.45pm will be Tons Of Money by Will Evans + Valentine, adapted by Alan Ayckbourn, directed by Barbara Macwhirter.



4 Festival. Thursday, July 11, 12.30pm. Harpsichord recital, Scarlatti & Bach by Sylvia Ellison, Oxmarket Gallery, St Andrew’s Court, off East Street, Chichester, PO19 1YH. Sylvia, a Southampton University and Royal College of Music graduate, will be bringing her modern double-manual harpsichord and comparing it with the Oxmarket’s 1910 Bechstein piano in a recital including works by Scarlatti and Bach. Performed within the exhibition of paintings and prints by Catherine Barnes and Daphne Casdagli. Tickets £10; students free at the door.



5 Festival. Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. Oculi Ensemble, Amici Concerts, St Pancras Church, Eastgate Square, Chichester, PO19 7LJ. Violinist Emma Parker and friends from the Badke Quartet have formed Oculi Ensemble.



6 Festival. Thursday, July 11, 8pm. Cellophane Flowers – The Beatles Revisited, Pallant Suite, Chichester. A trio of experienced musicians interpreting The Beatles’ work in a new, refreshing way focusing on the vocals. Guitarist/singer Alex Eberhard joins forces with vocalists Lucy Pickering and Rachel Myer to explore the Lennon/McCartney catalogue’s vocal possibilities. A musical journey from A Hard Day’s Night to Because and Here Comes The Sun.



7 Festival. Saturday, July 13, 7.30pm. Summer Concert, Chichester Symphony Orchestra, St Paul’s Church, Chichester. Catherine Lawlor will be the soloist in Brahms’ violin concerto. CSO will also perform Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances and his Symphony No 5. Simon Wilkins conducts.



8 Festival. Sunday, July 14, 4pm (doors open 3.30pm for drinks). Piano Duets, Edward Cooke And Rob Gallop, St Paul’s Church, Chichester. From the well-known Slavonic dances of Dvorak to the hidden Spanish gems of Moszkowski, this is a journey across Europe, exploring the delights of a variety of musical traditions. Free admission. Donation to Chestnut Tree House.



9 Festival. Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. Opera Night, 60 Minutes Of Classical Music, Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, A night of famous opera extracts and overtures. Organised by Roger Clayden.



10 Festival. Friday, July 12, 7.30pm. An Evening of Romantic Music: The Luc Sisters – Imy and Maria Luc, Christ Church, Old Market Avenue, Chichester, PO19 7XF. From the early romanticism of Schubert’s Fantasia for piano duo to Chopin’s piano works, pianists Imy and Maria will transport you to the world of the different composers’ love of melody.



