All you need to know about 2018 Wings and Wheels at Dunsfold

The countdown has started to the ever-popular annual Wings and Wheels event at Dunsfold later this month.

The sensational summer event for the whole family returns on Saturday and Sunday August 25/26 at Dunsfold Aerodrome to celebrate its 14th show.

Famous favourites in the air and on the ground will entertain the whole family, while the attractions and Zones in the Arena will keep you entertained and buzzing with delight the whole weekend.

Eyes to the sky as the ‘Wings’ of the event treats visitors to outstanding and diverse fivw hour air displays including show favourites the Red Arrows, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (Spitfire, Lancaster), Chinook, the Tigers Parachute Team, The Blades, Jet Provost, Hurricane, Strikemaster, O’Brien’s Flying Circus and Fireflies Aerobatic Team, accompanied by witty and knowledgeable commentary from aviation experts and display pilots.

The ‘Wings’ of the event would not be complete without a close-up inspection of all the weekend’s visiting aircraft including Dunsfold’s resident Boeing 747 in the ‘Wings Park’, the Brooklands VC10 and Aces High DC3, all open for tours.

Supercars and classic and vintage icons put on an awe-inspiring display of power and speed on the Top Gear track in a two hour auto spectacular.

The ‘Wheels’ of the show includes displays from McLaren 12C, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and Huracan, Pagani Zonda, Ferrari California T, Aston Martin Rapide, Dodge Monaco, TVR Tasmin 280i, Ducati Multistrada 1200s, Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, Ford GT40 and Lotus Elise.

Visit the Wheels Zone with a bigger and better parade and interactive displays from car and motorbike clubs.

The popular Monster Truck arena returns offering demonstrations and passenger rides.

The Military Zone and Parade is interactive and explosive bringing re-enactors in a living history zone and our popular military vehicle parade.

The Zone has more than 80 military vehicles, six re-enactment groups, as well as the history of Dunsfold Aerodrome and Army, Navy and RAF recruitment stands for everyone’s enjoyment.

Sid’s Zone is an action-packed free area for the little ones.

From 10am until 4pm children can join in with colouring competitions, arts and crafts, paper plane challenges, face painting and the popular Sid’s Trail which encourages the whole family to search the arena for questions and answers to win a goody bag.

The excitement and anticipation doesn’t stop at the main displays as the 32 acre public arena is bursting with a huge variety of interactive attractions containing all you need for a great family day out.

The show arena boasts go-karts, kit-plane demonstrations, aviation and motoring simulators, military outlets and displays, static aircraft, fairground and more than 80 retail outlets selling a wide variety of products and gifts. Shopping in the arena includes a craft marquee full of tempting tea time treats to take home and craft gifts and a vintage village.

As the last plane touches down the party starts across the arena with musical evening entertainment from Champagne at the Blitz, a 1940s songbird trio.

The show includes added extras such as more than 20 fixed-price catering outlets, two bars, hospitality facilities, free on-site parking, public camping, lost children point, disabled access, informative show commentary, opportunities to meet the pilots, official show merchandise and grandstand seating.

The show is open to spectators from 9am until 9pm.

Advanced rate tickets from £24 for adults or £55 for a family.

Single child tickets (for children aged 5 – 15) will be £8. Children under five go free. Hospitality packages start from £199 per person, weekend passes, grandstand tickets and camping are also available. For more information visit www.wingsandwheels.net or to book standard tickets call 08712 305 572.

Wings & Wheels is promoted by Dunsfold Park Limited and in 2018 will be assisting the fundraising efforts of Brooklands Museum Trust and Help for Heroes.