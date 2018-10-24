Annual Christmas Fair returns to Ardingly Showground

The popular annual Christmas Craft Fair will be held at the SEAS Showground Ardingly from tomorrow (Thursday October 25) to Saturday October 28.

There will be a wide selection of handmade decorations, prints, jewellery, gifts, cards, ornaments and more at the ‘Crafts for Christmas Show’.

Eden Crafts fairs offer visitors a more relaxed way of shopping inside a cosy heated marquee.

And theyt say that this year you’ll be even more spoilt for choice by the selection of exhibitors offering their unique gifts.

You’ll find a selection of unique silver and amber jewellery from various suppliers, as well original artwork from Angela Hewitt to adorn the walls of your home.

You’ll find clothing for not just you, but your pets too.

Or why not indulge yourself with festive foods with a variety of cheeses, pasties and olives and sauces that will make your mouth water.

There are unique gifts to delight your loved ones, as well as creative ideas and decorations to bring magical Christmas sparkle to your home.

Opening Times:

Thursday 25th to Saturday 28th October 10am – 5pm

Sunday 28th October 10am – 4.30pm

Tickets:

SEAS Members: Free on Thursday and Friday, half price Saturday & Sunday with membership card.

Adults £5.50

Family (2 Adults & 2 Children) £12

Concessions £4.50

Children under 5 Free

Children under 16 £2.50

Book & Save:

Book online at www.edencrafts.co.uk/soe to save money and avoid the queues or call 0208 788 4434.