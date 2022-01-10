Ballet and brand-new season at The Hawth in Crawley

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet

Having wowed audiences across the UK since 2016, Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet returns to The Hawth this New Year with two spectacular productions: Adolphe Adams’ heart-breaking Giselle (Jan 11) and Tchaikovsky’s elegant Swan Lake (Jan 12).

Under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya, the company combines classical training and technique with outstanding soloists to entertain audiences in breathtaking style.

Giselle, an innocent young village girl, loves to dance in spite of the uncertainty of a weak heart and enjoys a simple life in her village. The story follows her through tender romance, heartbreak, death and the afterlife as she ultimately saves the life of a man who has betrayed her.

Swan Lake’s story of Prince Siegfried and the Swan Princess is a tragic tale of betrayal and a love that triumphs over evil. The world’s most romantic ballet is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting score.”

The show comes as The Hawth looks forward to a busy few months to kick off 2022.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Hit West End musicals are always a key part of the programme at The Hawth and 2022 is no exception. Chicago (Feb 1-5), starring Coronation Street’s Faye Brookes, international recording artist Sinitta and West End and TV star Darren Day, brings razzle dazzle to Crawley, while the hilarious musical comedy Rock of Ages (May 3-7), and Global phenomenon School of Rock (June 13-18) will both wow audiences in spring.

“Operagoers can enjoy Puccini’s Madama Butterfly (Feb 8), Bizet’s Carmen (Feb 9) and Verdi’s Aida (Mar 10).

“As part of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 75th anniversary season, the world renowned orchestra present violinist Ellinor D’Melon, playing the music of Glinka, Bruch and Tchaikovsky (at the Hawth, Feb 25).

“Strictly Come Dancing fans looking for a little bit of glitter and sparkle after the series has ended need look no further.

“Kevin Clifton returns for two performances of Burn The Floor (Jan 24), while Giovanni Pernice dances at The Hawth twice, once with his show, This Is Me (Apr 16), followed by a second visit, this time alongside judge Anton Du Beke, in Him & Me (July 14 and 15).

“Live comedy is very much back on the circuit and The Hawth has some top names coming up, Geoff Norcott (Feb 2), Sukh Ojla Feb 4), Ross Noble (Feb 11), Shaparak Khorsandi (Feb 11) and Kiri Pritchard-McLean (Feb 12), Larry Dean (Feb 26), Mark Watson (March 4), Catherine Bohart (March 16), Henning Wehn (Mar 31), Stewart Lee (April 21) and Rhod Gilbert (April 22).