Brighton panto Aladdin cancelled for 2021 and rescheduled to 2022 due to Covid 'uncertainty and risk'

The Brighton Centre

The city's first family panto at The Brighton Centre, which was due to start next week, has been rescheduled to 2022.

Organisers have just confirmed the news and in a statement said: "We are deeply saddened to announce that our eagerly awaited pantomime, Aladdin, at the Brighton Centre has been postponed until next year.

"Due to the length of the show’s run and the uncertainty and risk surrounding the Omicron variant of Covid-19, we have taken the difficult decision to reschedule the production to December 2022. The health and safety of our customers, cast and crew is our primary concern and given the current situation we believe that the best decision for this show is to move it to next year.

Anita Dobson was due to star in the panto

"Although this is hugely disappointing, we feel that by making this decision now, we are doing all we can to keep everyone safe, and to ensure that next year’s show will be even better."

A spokesman said people should keep hold of your tickets as these will remain valid for the same times and dates in 2022. If you cannot make the re-scheduled date, please contact your point of purchase.