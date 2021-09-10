Burgess Hill Choral Society is back

Burgess Hill Choral Society

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “After more than a year on Zoom, with fifty-plus people at each session, we’re resuming in-person rehearsals. We’re raring to go with a wonderful season of music including choruses from Handel’s Messiah, Bach’s Cantata 122 and Christmas carols, all culminating in a concert at the beginning of December. If you don’t already know us, we’re a thriving and inclusive choir who sing a wide repertoire of classical music. Our musical director, Michael Stefan Wood, encourages a high standard of singing from us and makes rehearsals interesting and enjoyable.

“We’re on the lookout for new members. Perhaps you’re an experienced singer; we have several professional singers amongst the membership. Or maybe you’re returning to singing after a while, which is how many of us became involved. Or maybe you simply have a love of and curiosity about singing this kind of music and would like to try it out. We’re a very friendly group, and the choir is non-auditioned. Our concerts include a full orchestra and young professional singers at the beginning of their careers. Concerts are always well-supported by the local community.