Christmas fun at Weald & Downland Living Museum

Tree Dressing at Weald & Downland Museum

Spokeswoman Jennie Taylor said: “Set in a picturesque 40-acre site nestled in the South Downs National Park, the museum invites visitors of all ages to escape the hustle and bustle of the busy Christmas season and enjoy a unique experience with seasonal events and activities for all the family running throughout December.

“On December 3-4 the museum will be holding its Advent preparing for Christmas event which will include an array of festive and family-friendly experiences exploring Christmas traditions from the past with live demonstrations and displays.

“The two-day event will also include a boutique Christmas market which will bring together over 50 hand-selected stall holders, showcasing a range of high-quality products all sourced from the local region, from arts and crafts to artisanal gifts. This is the perfect opportunity to pick up a unique stocking filler or memorable present while supporting local traders and craftspeople.

“On Sunday, December 5, the popular tree dressing event will return to mark the custom of honouring the importance of trees. This will include an illuminated procession through the museum grounds at dusk and guests are encouraged to bring their own headdresses and lanterns which are then placed around the museum’s aspen trees to create a circle of light.”

“The festivities continue from mid-December with the return of Green Father Christmas. Families can enjoy some traditional Christmas magic and book to meet Father Christmas who will be dressed in seasonal greenery and present children with handcrafted gifts.”

All tickets must be pre-booked. For Advent – Preparing for Christmas. There will be parking available at Goodwood Racecourse and a Park and Ride shuttle service running to and from the Museum between 10am-4.30pm across both days.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.wealddown.co.uk. The museum will be closed December 24-January 3 2022.

Jennie added: “The Weald & Downland Living Museum is an educational charity and an independent museum, which means it is entirely self-funded and independent of core government funding. Funds are required to conserve the historic buildings and artefacts on site and these come from visitors, members and Museum supporters.