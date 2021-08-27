Christ’s Hospital Choral Society looking for new recruits at workshop day

Christs Hospital Choral Society

Spokeswoman Esther Clark said: “The choir would be delighted for you to join them for the afternoon in the Chapel at Christ’s Hospital School where we will be singing Haydn’s The Heavens are telling, Vivaldi’s Gloria, a selection from Fauré’s Requiem, Brahms’ How lovely thy dwelling, a selection of Jenkins’ Armed Man and more classics we all love to sing together. You might like it so much that you will join the CHCS on their Tuesday evening rehearsals in September.

“The choir is mindful that Covid is not behind us yet, and so for your reassurance there are safety measures in place. Singers are expected to be fully vaccinated. There will be plenty of space; the Chapel seats over a thousand people, so keeping a safe distance from each is no problem. Visitors are requested to bring their own refreshments and to wear a face mask while moving about. Registration and payment of the £10 fee will be in advance, so there should be no queueing on the day.

“While the Chapel is a fabulous space with fabulous acoustics and the most amazing murals to look at, the seats are hard and you may wish to bring a cushion for your comfort.

“Internet sessions have allowed us to sort of sing with others, but there is nothing quite like meeting other singers for real, mixing voices and making a big sound together. Singing as a choir is not just all round good for you. It also brings such joy. The choral society hope to see you there.

“For full information on the day, please visit chchoralsoc.org/join-us/singing-together-again-workshop where you will also find a registration form.”

For any further questions please contact Mike Cade via [email protected] or on 07738 835796.