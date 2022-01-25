Collyer’s students gain prestigious places

The students are Gemma Cowieson, Archie Freeman, Luca Imperiale, Georgia Smith and Nathaniel Taberner-Smith.

Collyer’s director of music Ben Dowsett said: “The musicians were required to audition on their chosen instrument, as well submitting a written application in which they have to demonstrate their technical and academic ability and most of all their overall musicianship. There is significant competition for places at conservatoire, often from students who have studied in the independent sector or at junior conservatoires. The success for these students is largely down to their huge talents and the unique partnership between West Sussex Music and Collyer’s, allowing outstanding musical tuition, something that I hope will continue to grow.”

Gemma Cowieson said: “Receiving an offer from Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Leeds Conservatoire was something I had originally thought would not have been possible, but thanks to the encouragement from friends, my A Level music classmates and teachers at Collyer’s, I was not only fully supported but inspired to pursue my studies as a pianist.

The successful students - pic by Tilly Stone

“I’m extremely grateful to my piano teacher Sue Chan and Alison Sutton, who have provided me with invaluable advice and support throughout my time at college.”

Archie Freeman said: “I’m delighted and relieved to have secured a place at the Royal Northern College of Music to study violin.

“It would not have been possible without the support of the college’s music department and particularly that of our fantastic pianist, Alison Sutton.”

Luca Imperiale said: “It is with great excitement that I have accepted my place at the Royal College of Music to study recorder in the historical performance department, with clarinet as my second study. To have been offered a place at RCM with a scholarship towards my tuition fees is a very exciting prospect indeed.

“I would like at this point to mention what a fabulous help and support Collyer’s have been during the application process, in particular Ben Dowsett for his invaluable support and advice, and Avril Lynskey for her help.”

Georgia Smith said: “Being offered a place at Trinity Laban (conservatoire) has been a big confidence boost for me and is a huge privilege.

“Studying the subject I love has been extremely challenging during the pandemic, but the encouragement I have received from my teachers, in particular Ben Dowsett, and my friends has ensured that I stayed on the right path.”

Jazz saxophonist Nathaniel Taberner-Smith said: “I’m thrilled and excited to be offered a place at Leeds College of Music.”

Ben Dowsett added: “To help the students prepare they have had multiple performance opportunities, and Collyer’s has contributed heavily towards their instrumental lesson costs and for them to have accompaniment rehearsals with our accompanist Alison Sutton.

“The opportunities that Collyer’s provided, include: a bursary towards the cost of their individual instrumental lessons with tutors at Collyer’s (who are either West Sussex Music staff or associate tutors), taking part in college ensembles such as the choir and orchestra and performing in Sinfonia, and a variety of performing opportunities such as the lunchtime concert recital series at Collyer’s.

“In addition to their studies at Collyer’s, the students take part in West Sussex Music County ensembles, some of whom started as a result of meeting students in their studies at Collyer’s.”