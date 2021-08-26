Colourful support for first-ever Crawley Pride
Crawley Borough Council has shown its support for the first-ever Crawley Pride by painting two rainbow flags at the event site in Goffs Park.
The council, a partner for this weekend’s event, has painted a large Progress Pride flag on the main path in Goffs Park and a bench in the colours of the rainbow flag.
The temporary artwork will last for approximately four weeks.
The rainbow flag will fly outside the Town Hall all weekend as well.
Crawley Pride takes place in Goffs Park on Saturday and Sunday (August 28 and 29) from 11am-9.30pm on both days.
Saturday is the festival day with drag acts, DJs, music and entertainment.
Sunday is the community day, a more family-orientated event with local acts and music, plus a singalong film on the big screen in the evening.
A community fair with fairground rides, community stalls and lots of food will be open on both days. This area has free entry.
Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Public Protection and Community Engagement, said: “Crawley’s first ever Pride event is an important milestone for the town’s LGBTQU+ community and I’m delighted that we are supporting it in various ways, including the rainbow artwork. It’ll be a great spot for Pride selfies!
“This is a very exciting event for Crawley and I wish the organisers all the best for the weekend.”
Vincent Martin, from Crawley LGBTQU+, said: “We absolutely love the new Pride artwork in Goffs Park!
“We’d like to thank the council and the artists for the great work they have done. It’s such a visual asset for our Pride event in sparking conversations and giving LGBTQU+ people visibility.”
Tickets for this weekend’s event are still on sale at crawleylgbt.com