Crawley Festival makes triumphant return

Saturday, September 18 saw an enthusiastic crowd returning on a beautiful sunny afternoon to enjoy the delights of music on the bandstand, cooking demonstrations and food tasting at the Cultural Kitchen and drinking at Tipsy Tuk.

Local entertainers Swing ‘n’ King, Borrowed Time band, vocalists Victoria Lockwood and Jenson Tagg all provided their services for free to celebrate Crawley talent.

Thanks to sponsorship from Crawley Borough Council, and support from Crawley BID and Diverse Crawley, all the activities were provided free of charge.

Swing 'n' King helped mark the triumphant return of Crawley Festival last Saturday

Rides and games for children and even an Art Workshop were a great hit, and many people visited a wide variety of community information stalls set up in individual gazebos.

A very popular highlight was the opportunity for children (and maybe the 'odd' adult!) to be photographed astride the massive police motorbike with lights flashing as if in pursuit.

After the trials of lockdown, it was quite a challenge for the Crawly Festival committee to present this mini-festival and it was decided to centre the activities on the Memorial Gardens close to transport links and shops.

Many visitors appreciated the layout and easily accessible environment that the location provided.

The Cultural Kitchen held a cooking demonstration and a food testing

There was great enthusiasm about the cultural diversity represented and how the community had come together to celebrate the return of a popular Crawley event.

Crawley Festival committee would love to hear from local people who would be willing join them, to help put on similar events in 2022.

Contact the secretary via www.CrawleyFestival.com/contact or via the Crawley Festival Facebook page.