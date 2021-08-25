Crawley Growth Programme proud to support town's first-ever Pride event

Crawley Growth Programme is delighted to support Crawley’s first-ever Pride event being held at Goffs Park on August 28 and 29.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 1:39 pm

VolkerFitzpatrick, the appointed contractor for the Eastern Gateway Scheme, is proud to be a sponsor of this event and is also flying a Pride flag at its compound in Exchange Road.

Colin Bexley, VolkerFitzpatrick’s project manager, said: “At VolkerFitzpatrick we constantly strive to embed equality, diversity and inclusion within our culture.

"We are proud to show our commitment to these values, by sponsoring the first Crawley Pride event.”

The Pride flag flying in the VolkerFitzpatrick compound in Exchange Road