Crawley Growth Programme proud to support town's first-ever Pride event
Crawley Growth Programme is delighted to support Crawley’s first-ever Pride event being held at Goffs Park on August 28 and 29.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 1:39 pm
VolkerFitzpatrick, the appointed contractor for the Eastern Gateway Scheme, is proud to be a sponsor of this event and is also flying a Pride flag at its compound in Exchange Road.
Colin Bexley, VolkerFitzpatrick’s project manager, said: “At VolkerFitzpatrick we constantly strive to embed equality, diversity and inclusion within our culture.
"We are proud to show our commitment to these values, by sponsoring the first Crawley Pride event.”