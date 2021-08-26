Crawley Metro Bank colleagues join in Pride celebrations

Metro Bank champions its local communities and colleagues from the Crawley store will participate in Pride by distributing fun gifts from its craft stall including foam snap bands, flower stickers, heart stickers and rainbow stickers to participants.

Crawley Metro Bank's store manager, Nicky Ascenso, said: “As a community bank, we celebrate Pride across the UK and look forward to joining in the celebrations in Crawley.

“The LGBTQ+ community really knows how to stage a joyful, positive event and we are looking forward to being part of it.”

Crawley colleagues from Metro Ban, will be joining voices with the Crawley LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride. Picture by Steve Robards

Metro Bank’s Crawley store is located at 25 Queens Square, Crawley RH10 1HA.