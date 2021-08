The Crawley LGBTQU+-run event is at Goffs Park both days this weekend and there is plenty of entertainment on offer.

There are stalls with food, drink, free giveaways and plenty of merchandise.

There is also live entertainment and fun fair rides so something for all the family.

The Crawley Observer is in attendance so come and see us.

PC Laura Coppard and PC Theresa Broad - Neighbourhood youth officers

Tamara and Kirsty from Caw Fitness

Sisters Doreen Simson, 85, and Janet Billins, 75

Craig Bruerton and Mark Harrison