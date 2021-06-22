Here is what you expect from the weekend.

Saturday 28th August:

Pride Festival (10am - 21:45pm) - Expect festival vibes with drag acts, DJs and lots of special guests to be announced! Bars will be available to buy drinks throughout the day.

Crawley LGBTQU+ and Pride co-directors and organisers Eva Andrews, Julie McAuley-Walker, Tom and Vincent Martin, Ben Ferris

Community Fair - Fairground rides, community stalls and lots of food! Free entry to this area. One of the Saturday main stage hosts will be Drag Queen Missie Jay and dancing diva Cheryl Hole will perform.

Sunday 29th August:

Family Pride (10am - 21:45pm) - A family festival with music, local artists and special guests! Bars will be available to buy drinks throughout the day.

Community Fair - Fairground rides, community stalls and lots of food! Free entry to this area.

Tickets are currently on sale on the website: https://www.crawleylgbt.com/pride Co-director Ben Ferris said: “We are also looking for volunteers for the event and small local businesses who would like a stall over the pride weekend, both the application forms are also on our website.”

He added: “We are splitting it over two days so we can almost have two different audiences. Also with safety in mind, it’s easier to manage.

“There will be lots of music, drag artists, drag acts, signers choirs, all sorts. There are quite a few local groups involved.”

One of the main stage DJs will be Capital FM’s Simeon Riley