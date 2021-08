The event took place across Memorial Gardens and Queens Square, bringing vibrant and diverse arts to its town centre.

Produced by Cohesion Plus in partnership with Crawley Borough Council and supported by Arts Council England, the event saw shoppers turn out in their hundreds to watch the colourful festivities despite the ever fluctuating Great British weather.

And you can view of selection of pictures from the event, by photographer, by Sarah Knight, in the gallery below.

