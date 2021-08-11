Friday family fun at Borde Hill

BORDE HILL

On August 13 you can join Lucy from Limepalm Drama Club for an hour of Woodland Stories & Craft Adventure.

On August 20 there will be Magic in The Parkland with lots of opportunities for audience participation and a sprinkle of silliness.

Then immerse yourselves in bubbles of all shapes and sizes and learn the art of bubbleology with Bubblemania on August 27.

On August 13, David Walliams’ best-seller Mr Stink is coming to Borde Hill with an open-air theatre production staged by Heartbreak Productions. Packed with fun, humour and a heart-warming message, it will be performed on the South Lawn against the backdrop of the Elizabethan Mansion House and is suitable for children aged seven and over.

And every day until September 11, three to eight-year-olds can explore the Woods of Wonder trail when they join Warren the Flower Fairy on a magical adventure in Warren Wood within the garden.

They’ll travel to imaginary lands and meet otherworldly creatures, on the way discovering that trees can hear, flowers can talk and strange hidden beings watch your every move.

As they explore each mystical land, they can fill in the activities in the Woods of Wonder story book and once all the chapters have been completed it’s time to go back to the ‘real’ world and collect a prize.

Meanwhile, older children aged nine to 12 years can race around the lakes in the Parkland following the Dino Detective Trail (also every day until September 11).

They’ll find out if they have what it takes to become a junior palaeontologist and they’ll crack codes as they go, discovering dinosaur facts and aiming to win a badge of honour.

Families can also visit the Adventure Playground which is located in the Azalea Ring in the Garden and included in the admission price. Also they are welcome to wander around the garden rooms and enjoy the summer colour overflowing with roses and herbaceous borders.