Horsham district concert in support of Dementia Action Week

The Bernardi Music Group

Andrew Bernardi, violinist and director of Bernardi Music Group, said: “This complimentary concert will be streamed free of charge into care homes in and around the Horsham District, and also to people affected by dementia from across the county. The event will then be available to download on Friday 21st May free of charge, so that those who are either living with, or caring for someone living with dementia may also enjoy the event.

“It is well known that music can have an amazing impact on people with dementia. Where words fail, music speaks.

“A recent report on music and dementia highlighted the benefits of music therapy in potentially aiding the management of dementia related symptoms; whilst also improving the quality of life for people living with dementia along with their carers. However, the report also highlighted that high-quality musical interventions are only available in five per cent of care homes.

Andrew added: “After our hugely successful Stradivarius Piano Trio Valentine’s concert with John Suchet in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, I am delighted that our music will once again be supporting people living with dementia, both in care homes and across the district.

“There is no charge to view the concert, but we really hope that our viewers will support this amazing cause by donating what they are able to the Alzheimer’s Society.”

Jess Hillicks, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Surrey and West Sussex said “We are truly grateful for Andrew for taking the time to arrange this concert. The event will provide a wonderful window of pleasure and memories for those living with dementia in care homes in and around Horsham. Please do get your tickets now and prepare for music and musical memories.”

“There is now nearly 1 million people living with dementia in the UK, every penny we can raise means we can be here for people affected by dementia through the pandemic and beyond. People with dementia have been worst hit by the pandemic, accounting for over a quarter of all Coronavirus deaths in the UK. Thank you again for your wonderful support and enjoy the concert.”

Introduced by Andrew and performed by the Bernardi Music Group viewers are requested to log in half an hour before the start of the concert as access cannot be given once the event has commenced.

The programme for the event is:

An introduction from Andrew Bernardi, with special dedications to a selection of care home residents.

Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op.20 (3rd Movement)

Paul Lewis ‘Shipley Idyl’ 2020 commission written and recorded in lockdown

Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in D major (first movement) performed by String Academy with tutors from Bernardi Music Group

Piazzolla and J Bragato: The Seasons - Otoño Porteño performed by Stradivarius Piano Trio

Closing words

Neil Diamond ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’

For further information, visit the website www.bernardimusicgroup.com, or email [email protected]

The Bernardi Music Group are supported with public funds from the Arts Council of England and are delighted to be working closely with their sponsors; Tooveys, Nyetimber, Kreston Reeves, Wakefields, NFU Mutual and YuYaun Arts.