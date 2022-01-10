Horsham theatre school springs back to life with new principal in charge

Razzamataz Horsham

The school started early in 2020, but when the pandemic hit, the school’s principal, who worked for the NHS, returned to work.

Now at last comes the news that the school will reopen in January with a brand-new, but extremely experienced principal.

Andrea White has been the principal of Razzamataz Bognor for more than seven years. She is delighted to take on Razzamataz Horsham.

Andrea has been involved in performing arts all her life. Practically born on stage – she says – to her dancer mum and stage manager dad, Andrea has performed all over the world. As well as being a principal, Andrea has produced, directed and choreographed more than 75 shows and has spent her life inspiring young people with an interest in the arts.

She said: “I’m delighted to be taking over Razzamataz Horsham, especially because parents have been contacting head office saying their children are really missing it.

“I know from the families in Bognor how important Razzamataz was to their children over the various lockdowns and how they have been so delighted to be back doing what they love. I’m so pleased to be giving the same opportunity to the young people in Horsham.”

Over lockdown, Andrea continued to invest in Razzamataz and in fact doubled her student numbers and created a loyal and supportive following in Bognor. The school is busier than ever and many new students have joined to enjoy the dancing, singing and acting classes.

“I have been involved with performing arts all of my life. It’s not just about being a professional performer, which of course many of my students have gone on to be. It is also all of the life skills that come from being part of a group such as Razzamataz. Children become more confident, more resilient and it is hugely positive for both their physical and mental health. Of course, they are having so much fun that they don’t even realise that they are learning and growing as individuals.

“Razzamataz offers singing, dance and drama classes for children from the ages of four to 18. Students will study everything from traditional West End and Broadway musical theatre through to street dance, pop singing and acting for camera. Students will also enjoy a unique experience of special guest workshops led by experienced professionals from stage and screen, which in the past have included street dancers Diversity and musical theatre star Kerry Ellis.

“Many children go on to have professional careers on the stage and screen but the focus throughout is on giving all children equal opportunities to help them develop their self-esteem and potential. The classes enable the children to have fun, make new friends, develop their confidence and enjoy being active.