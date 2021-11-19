Mid Sussex-based Ensemble Reza to get government recovery funding

Ensemble Reza

Ensemble Reza are among 925 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the Culture Recovery Fund.

The award will help Ensemble Reza to restart their festive programmes including twelve concerts in local schools and two public concerts. Funding will also replenish Ensemble Reza’s reserves after a difficult year.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including Ensemble Reza in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced on November 19.

Ensemble Reza’s managing director Hannah Carter said: “We are very grateful to the Cultural Recovery Fund for supporting our festive programme, helping us to make our first-class concerts accessible to young people in schools and audiences across Mid Sussex including our rural communities and Crawley.

“The last three months have been challenging as we’ve had to rebuild our concert, education and community programmes since the Covid out-break. This funding will help us to not only restart our concert programmes but also replenish our reserves, as we enter the New Year.”

Hannah added: “Based in Mid Sussex, Ensemble Reza offers welcoming, friendly virtuoso concerts, an outstanding accessible education programme and ground-breaking community programme for all ages and abilities. Established in 2014 Ensemble Reza is a string sextet including two violins, two violas and two cellos. Each musician has performed globally with world renowned orchestras.

“Ensemble Reza’s work reduces isolation and loneliness and improves wellbeing and musicality for people in a fun in a warm and vibrant atmosphere. Ensemble Reza exists to unlock the musician in us all. Through enriching, educating, inspiring audiences and performers Ensemble Reza nurtures every musical journey, changing lives through music.”