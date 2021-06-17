Petworth Park Antiques & Fine Art Fair promises wealth of treasures

Petworth Antiques Fair 2021 LUCY B CAMPBELL GALLERY Anna Pugh 'Flying Fish'

This is the second time the event has had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Tickets £5, including re-admission are on 01797 252030 or [email protected] and through Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/yyuzm7qs

Last September the fair was successfully and safely held in its purpose-built marquee in the National Trust’s 700-acre deer park to much acclaim.

Spokeswoman Gail McGuffie said: “A wide selection of disciplines covers centuries past right up to the present day, so visitors have a treat in store.

“Longstanding dealer Santos London is exhibiting at this event for the first time with an international reputation for finding the best and rarest 15th to 19th century Chinese porcelain objects for discerning private collectors, museums and interior designers.

“This debut at Petworth Park adds another discipline to the variety already on offer. Amongst the pieces being set aside for the fair is a unique 29cm high 19th century Chinese export Dehua porcelain blanc-de-Chine figure of a maiden seated on a Buddhist lion, Qing dynasty. It belonged to the late Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon. It is sold together with a folder with documentation from Kensington Palace. Also from the Qing dynasty, c.1700, is a very fine and rare pair of Chinese export porcelain figures of Buddhist lions seated on pedestal pierced bases with ruyi heads, encircled by a pair of chilong, the male with one foot resting on a yellow brocade ball and the female with a yellow clambering cub, POA. Another first-time exhibitor is the campaign furniture specialist, Christopher Clarke Antiques from Stow-on-the-Wold in the Cotswolds.

“There are paintings galore for sale, from different eras to the present day including by Sussex based artists past and present: Ivon Hitchens (1893-1979), whose work hangs in the Tate, moved to a caravan in the woods near Petworth when his London home was bombed during WWII.

“He and his family were drawn to the quintessentially English setting of Terwick Mill, near Midhurst, as a break from the cramped caravan.

“Jenna Burlingham Fine Art is showing Autumn Woods, Terwick Mill, oil on canvas, c.1944-45, £97,000 plus ARR, whilst Thomas Spencer Fine Art is bringing Hitchens’ Reclining Nude on Cushions, pen on paper, dated 1966, selling for £2,200. Anna Pugh (born 1938), a leading British artist with an international following is admired as a colourist and story teller.

“She depicts the natural world enlivened by touches of the surreal. Lucy B Campbell Gallery represents Anna Pugh and will have a selection of her work for sale, including Henry Watching Herons, Flying Fish and Red Rooster, all acrylics on board each priced at £14,500. Graham Hill was born in West Chillington in 1903, but changed his name to Claude Muncaster in 1922.

“A watercolourist, who painted landscapes and marine paintings, he travelled extensively and became an associate of the Royal Watercolour Society in 1931.

“He advised on camouflaging ships during WWII, when training as a navigator with the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve. Muncaster became President of the Royal Society of Marine Artists (1958-1974). He painted for the Royal family, often spending time at Sandringham. Rountree Tryon Galleries has his View from the 5th tee at Cowdray Golf Club, watercolour, 1927, selling for £1,650.

“Other artists’ work for sale includes Marcel Dyf’s (French, 1899-1985) Peonies and Godetias, oil on canvas, £22,000 from Burlington and Hill top Village in the Provence Alps, Côte d’Azur, oil on canvas, £15,850 on Haynes Fine Art’s stand. Mary Fedden’s paintings for sale include Bottle and Shells, gouache, signed and dated 2008, £4,800 from Kaye Michie Fine Art, as well as her husband’s Kilns at Burslem, an oil on canvas by Julian Trevelyan (1910-1988), priced at £60,000 + ARR from Jenna Burlingham Fine Art.

“Ceramics sold well last September, which has obviously influenced Julian Ede Antiques’ decision to return, having been a new recruit last September. Tom Rooth Fine Art is exhibiting again having completely sold out of his contemporary handmade, hand-finished and signed Oceanic Collection of tableware, bringing new designs, like Prawnography and Salmon Spiral this June, as well as fine art.

“BEAR Petworth has a pair of thirties’ original mohair, velvet and brass studded Bo-Point armchairs by Modernist architect and designer Otto Schulz for Boet, Gothenburg, £2,950. Diamonds4You stands again with a pair of cabochon turquoise and diamond drop earrings set in 18 carat white gold, dating c.1920, £2,000.

“Timothy Millett Ltd also plans to exhibit his historical medals and works of art for a second time, amongst which is a scent bottle, £1,450, that commemorates the first and largest fleet action of the naval conflict between Great Britain and the French Republic during the Napoleonic wars of 1 June 1794, with the British forces commanded by Admiral Earl Howe. “The Napoleonic Wars broke out in 1793 and did not go well to start with, so this extremely significant early battle was important to decide who controlled the seas. Another record of British valour can be found in twelve framed coloured aquatints by I. Porter & E. Orme depicting the Duke of Wellington’s victories in the Peninsular War, with biographical details on the reverse, 1815, £485 the set, also from Timothy Millett Ltd.”

Gail added: “There is ample free parking for antiques fair visitors just outside the marquee and they can enjoy the fresh air and deer park. During the fair, Petworth House and the gardens will be open to visitors by pre-booking online only. For further details, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/petworth.”

www.petworthparkfair.com

Venue: The Marquee, Petworth House and Park, Petworth, West Sussex GU28 0QY