Play to return to Chichester Festival Theatre stage after Covid cancellations

Sam Spruell in DOUBT: Photo Johan Persson

Lia Williams’s critically acclaimed production of John Patrick Shanley’s award-winning play will return to the Festival Theatre for seven extra performances later this month; the run had been due to end on February 5.

Kathy Bourne and Daniel Evans, executive and artistic directors of CFT respectively, said in a statement: “‘We were so sad to lose our first performances to a Covid case since we reopened our Theatres in autumn 2020 – though we were keenly aware how many of our industry colleagues had faced that devastating situation.

“We were determined, if we possibly could, to give our disappointed audiences another chance to see Lia Williams’s extraordinary production of this wonderful play, with its superb cast led by Monica Dolan and Sam Spruell; and we’re enormously grateful to Lia and the company that they’ve readily agreed to return to the Festival Theatre for an extra week.

“We hope that as many people as possible will be able to take advantage of these new dates to see a production that has garnered superlative reactions from critics and audiences alike.”

The cast is Monica Dolan, Sam Spruell, Jessica Rhodes and Rebecca Scroggs.

Tickets for 26 22 –February are now on sale at www.cft.org.uk