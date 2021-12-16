Review: Burgess Hill Choral Society Concert, St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Choral Society

It was wonderful to be invited to the first live concert in two years by Burgess Hill Choral Society accompanied by Sussex Baroque Players and conducted by Michael Stefan Wood BEM.

In the first half of the concert there was a real tour de force from the choir with Rutter’s “Candlelight Carol” – and what a beautiful carol this was – pure magic. The Society also really excelled itself with Bach’s cantata no. 122 which was sung with such sincerity and skill. The haunting recorders and moving strings from Sussex Baroque Players added an ethereal quality. As we all began to sing “Oh Come All Ye Faithful” at the end of the first half of the concert I watched the faces of the choir looking joyful and triumphant at being able to sing again live.

The second act featured the Christmas music from “The Messiah” and showed, yet again, what a superb conductor Mike Wood is. Like a master puppeteer, he directed, teased, led and controlled every note and dynamic from the choir as they sang with passion, gentleness, beauty and gusto. New life was breathed into this popular piece and there was an energy and pace.

This performance featured some outstanding soloists: the bass Dan d'Souza sang with great diction and a commanding presence, connecting to the audience with every note. There was a calmness and stillness in the voice of mezzo soprano Angharad Rowlands, which beautifully matched soprano Helen Lacey’s bubbling enthusiasm and optimism. The tenor Sam Hartley expertly controlled every note, and he sang with empathy and intent.

The “Hallelujah chorus” was strong and purposeful and filled the church with optimism. The second act ended with perfect musicality and enunciation and a stunning performance from the Society as they sang “Worthy is The Lamb that Was Slain.” The timpani went wild and a magnificent crescendo ended what can only be described as a formidable concert. Burgess Hill Choral Society has a concert planned in April – my advice would be to get your tickets in good time before they sell out!