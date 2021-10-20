Review: Horsham Music Circle concert at the Causeway Barn

Steve Dummer

The Music Circler’s 80th Season continued on 16th October when three prominent local musicians collaborated to present three special chamber music masterpieces. The performers were Steve Dummer, clarinettist, educator and well known conductor of Horsham Symphony Orchestra, Pavlos Carvalho, cello, who has a career as both soloist and chamber musician together with outreach and education work and a deep interest in world music, and the pianist Warren Mailley-Smith whose solo and concerto performances have taken him all over the world and made him a popular soloist in the UK.

These fine musicians made a formidable team for a wonderful programme which brought a feast of music from start to finish. Each performance at 4.30pm and 7pm gave the rapt audience a joyous hour filled with fantastic musicianship. The finely crafted Clarinet Trios by Beethoven, Op.11, Nino Rota and Brahms Op.114 each brought their special humour, melancholy and lyrical melodies and were expertly introduced by Steve with spontaneously added comments by Pavlos and Warren, all adding to the concert experience. The resulting performance of skilfully played florid passages and weaving romantic melodies was thoroughly satisfying.

The camaraderie and interaction between the players showed chamber music at its best, all three were obviously enjoying every moment, as were those present. It was a treat to hear and to watch. The hugely appreciative audience responded with warm applause.

The concert was dedicated to the memory of Brian Harmsworth who died in November last year at the age of 96. He was the son of the Circle’s founder Grace Humphrey OBE. After her retirement he took over the running of the annual concert series from 1970 to 1981. During this time he brought many outstanding artists to Horsham who were at the start of their careers including Julian Lloyd Webber, Howard Shelley, John Lill, Barry Douglas and the Endellion String Quartet all of which are at the forefront of classical music today. His dedicated work to develop the Circle’s concert programming will always be remembered.

The Music Circle’s next concert will be a Free Lunchtime Organ Recital by Gerald Taylor FRCO on 24th November 1pm at the Unitarian Church and on Saturday 27th November in the Causeway Barn, violinist Judith Templeman gives a recital of Sonatas by Ravel and Brahms with pianist Heejung Kim.

Tickets for the violin recital can be obtained from HMC on 01403 252602, email: [email protected], or online at wegottickets.com/HorshamMusicCircle.