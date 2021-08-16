Status Quo frontman Francis Rossi plays Crawley
Status Quo lead singer Francis Rossi will share the extraordinary stories of his 50-plus years in rock ’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening of chat and music at The Hawth in Crawley on Tuesday, August 17 at 7.30pm.
The founder, lead singer and lead guitarist of Status Quo will talk about his mishaps and adventures of life on the road with one of the biggest and best-loved bands ever.
Francis is a member of British rock royalty. He sang the first words at Live Aid in 1985, survived the obligatory rock’n’roll brush with alcohol and drugs, was awarded an OBE in 2010 and has a BRIT for his Outstanding Contribution to Music. His band has sold more than 120 million records globally.
Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out, the venue promises. Rossi will be joined on stage by award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall, who has sold more than a million books.