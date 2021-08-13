Steampunk fun at Amberley Museum
Steampunk is making a return to Amberley Museum on August 14 and 15.
Spokeswoman Caymen O’Reilly said: “It will offer a celebration of all things Steampunk with two days of live entertainment, retail therapy by specialist traders and of course, steam! There will be a Saturday Night Variety Show from 7pm. Visitors are welcome to dress up in Steampunk style, with plenty of photo opportunities around the 36-acre industrial, working museum.
“There is a fabulous line-up of performers who will be providing entertainment throughout the weekend. In no particular order, the museum will be welcoming Greg Chapman, Humphrey and Maude, Brighton band The Dark Design, Doctor Gray and his Orchestra of One, Rapscallion, Sheriff Ants Trepreneur, Lux DeLioux, Bear North, and The Captain of the Lost Waves.
“There will be various trade stands selling Steampunk items, including vintage clothing, leather goods, antiques, jewellery, mead and liqueurs, curios, taxidermy, accoutrements and accessories, costume, corsets, lighting, professional portraits, and more! The Museum’s 1905 Bagnall steam locomotive Polar Bear will be hauling passengers on their narrow-gauge railway throughout the weekend. On Saturday, August 14, there will be a Saturday Night Variety Show from 7pm (adults over 16 only, £15). There will be various performers with live music and it will be headlined by Captain of The Lost Waves, who will provide an uplifting journey through songs of wonder and ingenuity, combining philosophy and wish fulfillment.”