Talented young Mid-Sussex dancers take to the stage in Nutcracker

The Mid-Sussex contingent

There will be three performances of English Youth Ballet’s acclaimed production.

“The glittering production will star international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 88 young dancers from the south-east,” said spokesman Ben Garner.

“On Christmas Eve, Clara is given a nutcracker doll by Uncle Drosselmeyer. That night she dreams that the Nutcracker is transformed into a handsome prince and together they embark on an exciting adventure.

“First, they defeat the seven-headed Rat King and his army before travelling through the Snow Forest. Finally, they reach the glittering Kingdom of the Sweets where the Prince introduces Clara to the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“Divertissements of spectacular dances, each representing a sweet is given in her honour. The sweeping Sugar Plum pas de deux with the Prince brings the dream to a glorious close; Clara and audience will leave the Kingdom of the Sweets with Tchaikovsky’s famous score playing in their minds.”

Ben added: “The cast were selected in a big virtual audition back in July 2020. The young dancers were sent a short audition class to learn and then film themselves performing. The videos were submitted to EYB to choose the cast. There were over 170 young hopeful dancers who prepared and sent videos.

“There are 88 young dancers from across the south-east in the production. The cast will have rehearsed for 60 hours over ten days of rehearsals at weekends. The rehearsals take place at Hazelwick School.

“At rehearsals, the dancers experience the working life of a professional dancer. Since the past year of lockdowns with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing. The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing. The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre.”

Tickets can be bought at the box office on 01293 553636 or at www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth.