The Rolling Stones Story comes to Crawley

The Rolling Stones Story

It’s London, 1962, and one of the most successful and critically acclaimed rock bands of all time is born.

At the forefront of a cultural revolution, they transformed rock music.

To celebrate the music of the world’s greatest rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones Story hits The Hawth stage with a production that will feature all the classics.

Mick Jagger lookalike Paul Ashworth said: “I basically had people pointing at me in the street from the age of 16 saying I looked like Mick.

“After doing some look-alike work on TV I went for some singing lessons. I asked if I could be trained to sound like Mick Jagger. After singing the first verse of Honky Tonk Woman the teacher said ‘You’re wasting my time. You already look and sound like him. It all went on from there really.

“The Stones pioneered British rock music in the 1960s and we aim to faithfully recreate the excitement of a real Stones performance, that distinct sound, Mick strutting his stuff, Keith’s Chuck Berry-style rock rhythm guitar riffing, all complete with authentic costuming and stage set.”