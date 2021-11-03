Van Morrison announces Brighton dates
Van Morrison has announced seven new UK concerts in January/March/April 2022 including Brighton Dome on January 27 and 28.
Tickets go on sale: 9.00am - Friday, November 5.
UK DATES:
JANUARY 2022: 24th - Bristol Hippodrome; 27th/28th - Brighton Dome
MARCH 2022: 23rd - Edinburgh Playhouse; 24th - Gateshead Sage
APRIL 2022: 4th/5th - Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.
Tickets available from the venue direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline – www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991
Start time is 7:30pm in Brighton and London. Start time is 8pm in Bristol, Edinburgh and Gateshead.
Spokeswoman Joanna Burns said: “To date, Van Morrison has released 42 albums– his current ‘Latest Record Project Vol 1’ delves into his ongoing love of blues, R&B jazz and soul - to critical acclaim.
“Throughout Morrison’s illustrious career, he has under his belt a vast accolade of awards: a knighthood, a Brit, an OBE, an Ivor Novello, Six Grammys, honorary doctorates from Queen’s University Belfast and the University of Ulster, entry into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame and the French Ordres Des Artes Et Des Lettres attested to the international reach of Van’s musical art.”